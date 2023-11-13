Fortune Ward Reports to School Board

Senior Fortune Ward has been named Carbon School Board’s student board member for the 2023-24 school year. While being the Forensic and Speech Sterling Scholar at Carbon High School, Ward has signed up to take part in the monthly school board meetings at the district office.

Board member Wayne Woodward explained that board members give a simple report at the beginning of the monthly meeting. As the student board member, Ward’s duties are very beneficial to the district since her input will be from a student’s perspective. She will report to the board on activities taking place within the school as well as include her input on valuable decisions for the school.

“Your contributions to the school board is immensely important,” explained Woodward.

Ward will be a great contribution to the school board. She expressed that she enjoys arguing in debate, writing speeches, and is involved in various clubs and teams within the high school.

Ward stands out as a well-rounded student, both academically and athletically. She recently completed her season as the goalie for the girls’ soccer team, recording eight shutouts this year. She is now shifting gears as she also competes on the mat as part of the Lady Dinos wrestling team.