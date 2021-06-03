Gunter Headed to NHSRA Finals

Shalako Gunter’s hard work has paid off as the freshman from Carbon High had a great showing at the Utah High School State Rodeo finals. In trap, Gunter took third in the short go and then tied for third in the second go around and the average.

In her first year competing in trap, Gunter took fourth in the state competition as a freshman.

She has also received an invitation to the National High School Rodeo Association (NHSRA) Finals in Lincoln, Nebraska this July. Shalako Gunter is the youngest daughter of Jared and Bobbie Jo Gunter of Price.