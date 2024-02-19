Hardworking Season Comes to an End for Dinos

The Carbon Dinos traveled to Richfield High School for the second round state tournament matchup with the Wildcats on Saturday afternoon.

In the first quarter, both teams got off to a slow start. Evan Lancaster had some shining moments with a nice coast to coast basket after a steal and a shot from beyond the arc for the Dinos. The score would be 9-5 in favor of the Wildcats after one.

Carter Warburton found Logan Bennett on a nice inbound play for two points as they trailed Richfield by six with four minutes left in the half. After a low-scoring half by both sides, the score would end up at 19-14.

After the break, Kahner Raby had a strong post move, getting the and-one opportunity over two defenders and completing the three-point play. After another two down low for Raby, Warburton hit a post fake to reverse fade away jumper for two. As the shot clock dwindled, Zeke Willson made a beautiful swish from the three-point line.

Unfortunately, the year will come to an end for the hard-working, injury ridden Dino squad. The score was just too far out of reach as Carbon would fall to Richfield, 65-44. The Dinos end the season with an overall record of 8-15, including a 4-10 mark in region play.