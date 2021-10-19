Harvest Festival Brings Old Fashioned Fun to Emery County

By Julie Johansen

Desert Edge Christian Church made life a little brighter for Emery County residents by hosting a Fall Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 16 in Huntington.

Together, the congregation proudly served the community by providing free activities, hot chocolate, apple cider, ice cream, candy apples and popcorn. There was also pumpkin tic-tac-toe, pumpkin checkers, gunny sack races, balloon dartboard games, face painting, bounce houses, a photo booth and a dunk tank. In addition, there were dodgeball and cornhole tournaments as well as many great prizes throughout the day. It was an honor for Desert Edge to feed a variety of soups to over 200 people.

The biggest hits at the festival were the dunk tank and cornhole tournament. Ten teams and 20 people participated in the cornhole tournament. Marty, Ridic and Bowen Potter, this year’s champions, won a Desert Edge champion cornhole board complete with bags. The dunk tank created hours of entertainment for everyone, from adults to children.

The festival ended with everyone taking home a pumpkin to carve. The Desert Edge congregation felt this was an important time to create a fun day for the community where they could experience positive, old fashioned, fall fun.