Another Successful Fundraiser by Rocking R Ranch

By Julie Johansen

The Rocking R Fall Festival was a fundraiser for MarLayne Gordon, who is currently suffering from stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Large crowds of people spent time in the more than 20 vendor booths that were set up at 15 East Main in Elmo on Saturday.

The booths featured jewelry, clothes, pictures, crafts and various foods. A corn corner, bounce houses and witches pockets were available for children with tickets. The main attraction was live entertainment provided by John Dalley, a musician from Preston, Idaho. His granddaughter Sophie joined him on the stage to sing while another granddaughter, Nora, entertained with hula hoops.

All the proceeds were by donation and even though the total is not yet available, the organizers are very grateful for the large amount of participation and funds raised for Gordon.