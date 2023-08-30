Hawks Soar Over Spartans

On Tuesday afternoon, the Lady Spartans tennis team traveled to Mount Pleasant to take on North Sanpete.

The Lady Hawks used their home court to their advantage and dominated throughout the match. Brooklynn Ekker took the sole win for the day for Emery in first singles, 7-6, 6-3. Cheyenne Bingham faltered in second singles, 6-0, 6-1. Third singles proved similar for Chloe Wagner as North Sanpete’s Genvieve Thompson overpowered the sets 6-0, 6-4.

The doubles matches were similar as the Lady Spartans were unable to find a groove. The matches ended with the Lady Hawks on top, 6-1, 6-1 in first doubles, 6-0 and 6-1 in second doubles, and 6-0 in both sets for third doubles.

The match ended with North Sanpete victorious, 5-1. The Lady Spartans (2-4) will look to rebound as they travel to take on the Delta Rabbits (1-4) in a region matchup on Thursday.