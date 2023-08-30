Dinos Hop Over the Rabbits

On Tuesday, the Lady Dinos welcomed Delta to their court. Ella Anderson began the meet with first singles, which proved to be a back-and-forth affair. Anderson took the first set 6-3, then Lady Rabbit Marvella Young rebounded in the second set, 6-4. Young kept the momentum and took the third set, 6-3.

Carbon came back in second singles when Audrey Hatch dominated both sets, 7-6, 6-1. That groove continued into third singles when Izabelle Pugliese excelled in both sets, earning 6-1 both times.

In first doubles, the duo of Lyndie Richardson and Allena Ison were unstoppable. They secured the win in both sets 6-3, 6-0. In second doubles, Emmalee Miller and Veronica Cartwright proved that Carbon was on a roll when they took both sets 6-1, 6-0.

Ember Dalton and Gianna Valdez did not break Carbon’s winning streak when they swept through third doubles 6-0, 6-4. Ultimately, Carbon took the win for the day when the meet ended 5-1. Emmalee Miller was named the player of the match for Carbon High.

Up next, the Lady Dinos will swing in Cedar City as they take on Canyon View on Thursday.