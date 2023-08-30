MenuMenu

  1. Home
  2. Local Sports
  3. Dinos Hop Over the Rabbits

Dinos Hop Over the Rabbits

IMG_1588-3.jpg

On Tuesday, the Lady Dinos welcomed Delta to their court. Ella Anderson began the meet with first singles, which proved to be a back-and-forth affair. Anderson took the first set 6-3, then Lady Rabbit Marvella Young rebounded in the second set, 6-4. Young kept the momentum and took the third set, 6-3.

Carbon came back in second singles when Audrey Hatch dominated both sets, 7-6, 6-1. That groove continued into third singles when Izabelle Pugliese excelled in both sets, earning 6-1 both times.

In first doubles, the duo of Lyndie Richardson and Allena Ison were unstoppable. They secured the win in both sets 6-3, 6-0. In second doubles, Emmalee Miller and Veronica Cartwright proved that Carbon was on a roll when they took both sets 6-1, 6-0.

Ember Dalton and Gianna Valdez did not break Carbon’s winning streak when they swept through third doubles 6-0, 6-4. Ultimately, Carbon took the win for the day when the meet ended 5-1. Emmalee Miller was named the player of the match for Carbon High.

Up next, the Lady Dinos will swing in Cedar City as they take on Canyon View on Thursday.
scroll to top