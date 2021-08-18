Head-On Collision with Semi Closes Highway 10

On Wednesday afternoon around 2 p.m., a semi truck and vehicle collided on Highway 10 near Huntington.

The cause of the accident has not yet been released, but crews have closed the highway while they assess the scene. Local law enforcement officers and paramedics quickly responded to the scene.

During the closure, travelers are advised to take an alternate route through Lawrence. The Utah Department of Transportation has estimated a clearance time of 4 p.m.

Check back to ETV News for more information as it is made available.