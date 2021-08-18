Jessie G. Ekker

Born: December 24, 1941, Price, Utah

Passed: August 16, 2021, Gunnison, Utah

Jessie Gilmore Ekker, age 79, passed from this life at his home surrounded by his family August 16, in Gunnison, Utah. He spent his life as an active person, dedicated to his Family, Friends and Community. Jessie was born on December 24, 1941 in Price, Utah, the son of Horace and Sylvia (Harris) Ekker. Jessie Married Carol Trouth, December 26, 1970 in Ely, Nevada.

Jessie is proceeded in death by his Wife, Carol. Survived by his Son Douglas Ekker, Daughter Valerie Ekker and Grandson Jessie Wyatt Ekker, all of Gunnison, Utah, Granddaughter Brylee Ekker, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, one Brother, Dean Ekker, Hanksville, Utah along with many Friends and Family.

Jessie retired with 37 years from the Utah State DOT, worked for the State of Utah Parks and was a Volunteer Firefighter for the Green River Fire Department. Jessie served in the United States Navy from 1967 to 1970 during the Vietnam War.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021, 10:00 a.m., Elgin Cemetery, Green River, Utah. Luncheon to follow at the Green River LDS Church.

