Health Department Cuts Ribbon at New Location

Before the relocation could happen, however, an extensive remodel needed to take place. This involved a complete interior demolition of both the court building and the former Carbon County Planning and Zoning building, which is now the site of the public health offices. This was followed by interior construction of a space that will meet long-term needs and anticipated growth.

Those in attendance at the ribbon cutting ceremony were then treated to a tour of the new space, which includes private offices, improved client access, communal learning spaces and more. Feedback from staff and clients has been overwhelmingly positive, specifically in terms of the additional space.

Wednesday’s open house also served as a celebration of 50 years of service to the community by the Southeast Utah Health Department.