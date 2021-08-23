Health Department Offers Boosters for COVID-19 Vaccine

On Friday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that booster shots are available for the COVID-19 vaccine. At this time, the booster doses are only available for people who are immunocompromised.

“The FDA has authorized the use of booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for people who are immunocompromised,” the health department shared. “Details on booster doses for those that are not immunocompromised will be coming soon, pending FDA approval and ACIP recommendations.”

Those are are a part of the immunocompromised group can schedule an appointment to receive the booster dose on the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.