Health Department Reports Increase in COVID-19 Cases

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced an increase in active COVID-19 cases within the region. In the past four days, Carbon County has tallied 27 new cases of the virus while Emery and Grand counties have both reported six new cases apiece.

With the new cases, the region has 60 active cases of COVID-19. This includes 36 in Carbon County, seven in Emery County and 17 in Grand County. Four of these patients are currently hospitalized due to complications from the virus, including two each from Carbon and Grand counties.

Vaccine distribution continues throughout the region. As of Tuesday morning, 15,597 Southeast Utah residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus. This equates to 42.72% of the Carbon County population, 40.89% of the Emery County population and 58.3% of the Grand County population.

With this data, Carbon and Grand counties remain in the moderate transmission level for the virus. Emery County is in the low level.