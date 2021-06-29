Young Emery County Royalty Crowned *Photo Gallery*

The annual Mini, Little and Junior Miss Emery Pageant featured a variety of talented young girls on Thursday evening. The theme this year was “Happy Girl” and the 2021 Miss Emery Royalty served as the emcee for the evening.

The girls began the competition with an introduction and personality contest. The junior fitness portion of the evening followed along with the talent competition. The girls took their last turn in front of the judges with the evening gown competition.

The Mini Miss Emery category had six contestants, including BrexLee Kay, Elsie Faye Bagley, Makenzi Jones, ChanLee Kay, Erica Richards and Paizlee Jensen. At the end of the evening, Paizlee Jensen was crowned the 2022 Mini Miss Emery.

In the Little Miss Emery category, three contestants competed for the crown. This included Hallee Hurdsman, Raelee K. Oveson and Baylor Smith. After the scores were tallied, Hallee Hurdsman was presented the Little Miss Emery crown.

Finally, in the Junior Miss Category, there were four contestants, including Peyton Omen, Charley Jackson, Riley Mccain and Hallie Frandsen. Peyton Oman was chosen by the judges to serve as the 2022 Junior Miss Emery.

Special awards were given prior to the crowning. First, the People’s Choice award was given to Jones. Oveson was then honored for selling the most tickets for the pageant. The Committee’s Choice award was given to Richards.

Also during the pageant, members of the 2021 royalty took their farewell walk as they passed on their crowns. This included Miss Emery’s Outstanding Teen Brooklyn Johansen, Junior Miss Emery Addison Johansen and Little Miss Emery Tenlee Robinson.