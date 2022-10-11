Heavily Contested SVC Tourney

ETV News stock photo

Over the weekend, Emery traveled to Richfield to play in the Sevier Valley Center Tournament. The Spartans played five games in two days, with three of those five going the distance.

They opened up against North Sevier where they narrowly lost in the first set 25-23. The Spartans immediately answered back in the second, 25-15, to tie it up at one. Unfortunately, that is all the noise Emery would make as North Seiver took the next two sets 25-19 and 25-17.

Abby Morris recorded a team-high 11 kills while Aubrey Guymon tallied eight. The later also accumulated five of the team’s 11 aces. At the net, Emjae Adair and Karleigh Stilson each registered four blocks. Morris also led the team in digs with 14 followed by Tylee Perkins with 12.

Emery was then pitted against Panguitch and dropped the first set 25-17. Again, the second set belonged to the Spartans 25-22. After falling 25-19 in the third, Emery could not lose another set. It was all tied up at 24 apiece when Emery survived 27-25 to force a fifth set. The Spartans then continued with the momentum to a 15-9 win for the 3-2 victory.

Morris led the way with 13 kills while sophomore Jabry Sharp added nine of her own. Emery compiled 11 aces led by Perkins with four. Of the 91 team digs, Ashlyn Tuttle accumulated 16, Stilson 15, Perkins 13, Sharp 10, Morris nine and Haldyn Roper nine. Assists were divided out between Stilson with 26 and Roper with 12.

The Spartans were part of another close battle on Saturday. Emery took a 2-0 lead over North Summit (25-19, 25-11) before the Braves woke up. North Summit then won the next two sets (25-16, 25-22) to force a fifth set. Unfortunately, the Braves prevailed in the final set 15-11 for the 3-2 win.

North Sanpete was the next match and the Hawks proved too much to handle. They went on to beat Emery in three sets (25-17, 25-13, 25-21) for the sweep.

In the final match of the tournament, Emery took on the Rams. South Sevier grabbed the early led 25-18, but the Spartans battled back 25-17 and 25-20 to go out in front. Emery could not close the door in the fourth as the Rams won 25-17. Once more, the final set was unkind to Emery, giving South Sevier the 15-7 win for the 3-2 victory.

Emery (10-13, 3-2) will next host Canyon View (12-12, 2-4) on Tuesday and then visit Price to take on the Dinos (16-8, 5-2) on Wednesday.