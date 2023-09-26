With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of Helen Devon Beecher, who was known affectionately as Devon by her loved ones. Helen departed from this worldly life on September 18, 2023, leaving an indelible imprint of love and warmth in the hearts of all those she encountered. Born on February 28, 1977, in Price, Utah, Helen spent the past six years residing in Roy, Utah, creating memories and spreading joy.

A compassionate soul with a heart as vast as the sky, Helen was an Appeals Specialist in the Insurance Claims industry. Yet, her work was not her only passion. Generous with her time, she reveled in the simple pleasures of life – camping under the starry sky, cheering for her favorite Nascar driver, reveling in the thrill of a football game, and, most importantly, spending time with her beloved grandbabies Jojo and Waylon. As someone once said, “The greatest legacy one can pass on to one’s children and grandchildren is not money or other material things accumulated in one’s life, but rather a legacy of character and faith.” Helen’s legacy was indeed her unwavering love for her family.

Funny and loving, Helen brightened every room she entered with her infectious laughter and radiant smile. She brought a unique touch of love and life to her family and friends. Her family, who mattered most to her, survives her: husband Travis Beecher; daughters Alaina Maests Rix (Patric Rix), Brooklyn Devon Maestas Nielson (Drisdian Nielson), ShyAnne Beecher, Alex McCoy; sons JJ Maestas (Kylie Ockey), Kolton Beecher, James Watson; grandsons Jojo Rix, Waylon Nielson; mother Linda Wilson; father Charles Crume; sister Callie Crume-Keeton; and mother-in-law Terri Beecher. She is preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Joni Beecher and grandmother, Louise Wilson and grandmother, Louise Wilson.

We invite you to leave your precious memories of Helen and upload photos to the memorial page as a tribute to this exceptional woman who lived her life with love, laughter, and an unrivaled zest. Helen’s life was a testament to the fact that the most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or touched, they must be felt with the heart. And Helen, indeed, touched our hearts forever.