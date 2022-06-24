Helper Art Gallery Features Utah Artist CJ Hales in Solo Exhibition

Press Release

As part of the monthly First Friday Gallery Stroll, kt Gallery in Helper, Utah will be holding an opening with reception for the solo exhibition, titled “Illusive Clarity,” featuring Utah artist CJ Hales on Friday, July 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 76 South Main Street in Helper.

Hales is the most recent artist to be represented by kt Gallery, which represents five other artists as well. Using oil as his favorite medium, CJ enjoys painting a variety of source material. His style is rooted in tradition but with a modern, contemporary twist. All of the pieces in this show feature new art and concepts. Hales is a Helper resident and apprentice to renowned Utah artist, David Dornan. The CJ Hales “Illusive Clarity” exhibition will run from July 1-14.

When asked how he feels about the upcoming show, Hales replied, “Excited and having fun. Deadline energy is fun for the creator to make decisions. I enjoy the mixed bag of feedback from visitors, locals and local creatives.”

The public is welcome and invited to attend this free event.

kt Gallery currently represents six visual artists, including Marilou Kundmueller, Lisa Chamberlain, CJ Hales, John and Betty Brasher, and Karen Jobe Templeton, and provides space for art forms such as poetry, storytelling and music.