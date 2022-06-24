Homeowners Encouraged to Consider Flood Insurance

A National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) is being promoted by the Utah Division of Emergency Management for homeowners that reside in flood-prone areas. This program has been designed to assist those that may be affected by floods and flood damage, working to provide quick recovery following a natural disaster.

The NFIP is a nationwide initiative that was established in 1968 by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It is overseen by the Division of Emergency Management (DEM) within Utah.

As flood damage has caused significant damage within many Utah communities and flooding is known for its unpredictability, there are many that do not have insurance that covers the aftermath of the devastation. Though most insurance companies offer coverage for flood damage, it is not typically included in homeowners insurance policies.

According to the NFIP, flood insurance can be the difference between recovery and financial devastation. It is recommended by the DEM for homieowners to consider coverage for flood damage even if their area is not prone to flooding.

For more information on the benefits of flood insurance, Utah homeowners are encouraged to inquire within their local insurance agents or go to floodsmart.gov for information on the Utah NFIP policies and rates. The associated campaign for the program is from June 13 to July 8.