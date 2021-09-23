Helper Awards Final 2021 Summer Yard of the Month

As the summertime season comes to a close, Helper City and the committee for Yard of the Month made the decision on the last best yard for the season.

For the month of September, this honor was presented to Richard and Rexene Gallegos. Yards are selected based on their cleanliness, complying with regulations, beauty and more.

Those that wish to have their yard featured in the yard of the month awards may nominate themselves for the upcoming months by contacting Helper City Hall. Yards that are noticed by members of the community may also be nominated.