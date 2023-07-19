Helper City Awards July Yard of the Month

The summer is bright, and so are many of the yards that are found in the city of Helper. Once again, the task of selecting a particularly well-kept property for Yard of the Month arose.

With the selection made, the award was presented by Helper City Councilwoman Michelle Goldsmith and Jean Boyack of the Helper City Planning and Zoning Committee.

For the month of July, the honor was presented to John R. and Leslie Tallerico, who boasted a fresh and green lawn with precise landscaping and beautiful yard decorations.

Those that wish to have their yard featured in the yard of the month awards may nominate themselves for the upcoming months by contacting Helper City Hall. Yards that are noticed by members of the community may also be nominated.