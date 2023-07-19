New Council Members, City Treasurer for Orangeville City

By Julie Johansen

Two new council members and a new city treasurer took the oath of office during the Orangeville City Council meeting on Thursday, July 13. The new councilmen are Greg Jewkes and Kevin Butler. The city treasurer, Brittney Richards, administered the oath to the councilmen following her oath, which was administered by notary Karen Richards.

Citizen concerns were then addressed, including weeds and vehicles parked illegally on Main Street. The council decided action would be taken immediately to take care of these concerns.

New members of the Orangeville Planning and Zoning Board were welcomed and thanked for their willingness to serve the city. The new members are Kris Bell, Keri Alton, Leland Sasser and Mike Jewkes.

Vandalism at the women’s restroom at the city park was then addressed. A plea was made to citizens to help police these areas so that the restrooms don’t have to be kept locked.

Enforcement officer Seth Manning and Mayor Robertson then reported that little has been accomplished with the violations of both building and business license codes at Food Ranch. This was tabled with the hope of getting the owner or manager to a council meeting, but revoking their license is pending.

The purchase of a new lawn mower was ratified. The explanation was that a lot of equipment needs to be replaced and in order to follow state-mandated laws about how much money can be saved, money will be used from the city’s account to purchase things such as chainsaws, trucks, mowers or other needed equipment. Ultimate Spray Service’s weed spraying done at the cemetery was ratified.

Benefits for office staff were then discussed. The city recorder has chosen to receive a stipend rather than a family plan, but the treasurer would prefer family insurance benefits.

Councilperson Carol Stilson then began to review plans and assignments for Orangeville Days. The idea of paving the walking path was also presented to the council. This improvement is necessary for weed control, childcare with strollers, walkers, and just walking safety. Funding ideas were gathered and work toward that goal will begin with funds from the pie auction held during the celebration.