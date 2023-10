Notice is hereby given that the Helper City Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing and a Special Meeting on October 25, 2022 at 6:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers at 19 South Main Helper Utah. To consider public comment regarding a proposed zone change to property at 233 S 200 E from R1-5,000 to R3-5,000 Parcel # 1A-1277-0003 located in SW4 NW4 of Section 19 Township 13 South Range 10 East.

