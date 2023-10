On October 5, 2023, Helper City Council passed Resolution 2023-05 as authorized by Utah Code §20A-1-206 to cancel the municipal election that was to be held November 21, 2023. The resolution certified that John Serfustini and Ed Chavez declared their candidacy for three open seats, were unopposed, and were thereby declared elected to two of the three seats that will become open in January 2024.

Published in the ETV Newspaper October 11, 2023.