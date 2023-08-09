Helper City Seeks Input on Recreation Master Plan

The city of Helper will be creating a Recreation Master Plan and is asking for community input regarding the development.

Some questions that the city would like input on include the key issues Helper City needs to consider, what activities the city should offer that are not currently available, what improvements are needed in existing parks and city buildings, and more.

The city would also like to know what events or facilities may be missing. Events listed include the Arts Festival, the Electric Light Parade, Saturday Vibes and the Helper Car Show.

Those that are interested in giving feedback for the master plan may do so here.