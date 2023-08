Bryar Meccariello, the son of Matthew and Melinda Meccariello of Ferron, has faithfully returned from serving in the Fiji Suva Mission.

You’re invited to hear him speak in the Dutch Flat Ward (555 South 400 West) on August 13, 2023 at 10:30 A.M. A luncheon will follow at the Ferron Senior Citizen Center (190 West 300 North).