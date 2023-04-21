Helper City to Purchase New Security Cameras

During the meeting hosted by the Helper City Council on Thursday evening, there was a discussion on the possibility of purchasing security cameras to not exceed $25,000.

It was explained that the funds allocated for the cameras are the last that the city has of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and they must be spent by June. Mayor Lenise Peterman stated that this was an item presented by Helper City Recorder Zack Tonc and Public Works Director Mike Mastin, and she gave them the floor for discussion.

The company they spoke with had a great deal on the cameras, though they would have to receive the purchase approval that evening to move forward. A quote initially presented was over $25,000 and the company came back with the deal on cameras that were a bit older but worked just as well.

There would still be the same packaging available, but Mastin would have to receive the green light to purchase them before the end of the month. He spoke with Mayor Peterman, who thought that it was a great idea.

There are 17 cameras included in the package with audio that is able to be turned on and off. Other camera options were perused and Mastin was not able to find a better deal. Access can be granted to some of the cameras or all of them and access to certain cameras can also be assigned. There are 30 days of storage on the cameras as well.

Ultimately, an expenditure of no more than $25,000 for the security system was approved by the council.