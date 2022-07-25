Helper Fire Named Super Service Recipients

Shanny Wilson, Carbon County’s Economic Development and Tourism Director, presented the July Tourism Super Service Award during Wednesday’s commission meeting.

Wilson said that she was honored that Helper Fire Chief Matt Montoya and his crew were chosen for the month. The nomination read that the crew and the chief volunteer for the job and the nominee cannot say how proud they are that they show up each day, and many times, in the middle of the night.

Chief Montoya thanked the commissioners and the community for their support. He stated that it is tough to be a volunteer and the efforts are crucial, saying that the team has been very successful this year. There have been a few big incidents and the crew stepped up to the plate and returned home safely.

Chief Montoya then stated that he wanted to end by encouraging people to come out and volunteer. “There’s a lot of pride behind it, and we still need help,” said Chief Montoya.

The commissioners then thanked the entire Helper Fire crew and said that it is a privilege to be able to extend appreciation each month to those who go above and beyond.