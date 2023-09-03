Helper Football Helps Keep the Town Looking Good

Press Release

Rams Football has been a staple in the Helper community for over 70 years, but it has seen a lot of changes the last few years. One change is how the program has gotten more involved in the community.

Starting last year, the program did a service project to help the community and city, helping paint the curbs in the downtown area. This year, the Mayor of Helper asked them to clean up the gutters in preparation for Helper Arts Festival.

This project happened on Aug 11. Thirty sixth, seventh and eighth graders showed up to clean the gutters. The team was divided into two groups with each group taking a side of the street. The project only lasted about an hour, but they got a lot done.

“I think it’s important to teach players and kids that being involved in the community is important,” said head coach Taylor Brower. “Most people will identify with the community they are from and so it’s important to help keep that community looking the way it should. They should be proud to come from the place they grew up.”

Bower concluded, “We’ve loved having the support of the community and all we want to do is give something back.”

The next home game for the Rams will be on Sept. 14 against Moab. The varsity plays at 3:30 p.m. with a JV following. Coach Brower invites everyone to come out and support the Rams.

The football schedule can be found at the following link: https://sites.google.com/carbonschools.org/helperramsfootball/schedule/team-schedule