Helper Mayor Appointed to Utah’s Main Street Program Advisory Committee

Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman recently announced that she was appointed to Utah’s Main Street Program Advisory Committee.

“It is our opportunity to showcase all of the work we have done together to revitalize our historic Main Street and to help other rural communities as they build sustainability,” stated Mayor Peterman.

Dan Hemmert, Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, released a statement regarding the program. He said that main streets in America play an integral role in preserving and revitalizing the traditional center of community life.

“Whether stopping by a local barbershop or shopping at a supermarket, there is no doubt about the vital role these businesses and community main streets play in our daily lives,” Hemmert stated.

He continued by saying that in the state of Utah, supporting positive community development while also preserving community culture and history is part of the state’s proud heritage, which is why the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity was pleased to partner in the Main Street Project.

Mayor Peterman concluded by expressing her excitement for the next steps and continuing with everything that is being done in Helper.