Utah Virtual Job Fair Coming July 8

Thousands of Job Opportunities Available Statewide

Press Release

The Utah Department of Workforce Services is hosting a virtual job fair on Thursday, July 8. More than 100 Utah employers that are hiring for thousands of open positions statewide are scheduled to participate in the free online event.

“As our economy continues to show its resiliency, jobs in health care will be heavily featured at this month’s job fair,” said Liz Carver, Workforce Development Program and Training director. “Employers are offering a wide range of options to best accommodate job seekers, including both remote and in-person jobs.”

Job openings in health care, arms/aerospace, retail, customer service, manufacturing, transportation, construction, government and other industries will be featured at the fair. Full-time, part-time and telework jobs are available. Find a complete list of participating employers at jobs.utah.gov.

Job seekers can participate in the fair from their own computer or smartphone. After logging in, participants will be able to see a digital floor plan with rows of booths, each representing an employer. After clicking on an employer booth, the job seeker can see the company profile, job openings and social media. They can also start a live chat with a hiring representative and share their resume. Employers can schedule interviews, start one-on-one video chats or even make job offers on the spot.

The statewide virtual job fair is Thursday, July 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To participate, job seekers should pre-register at jobs.utah.gov and create an account or sign in to ‘My Job Search.’ On the day of the event, find the virtual job fair on your calendar and select the event. The department is also offering an online workshop the day before to help job seekers get the most out of the virtual job fair.