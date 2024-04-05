Helper Mayor Lenise Peterman is Heading to Washington D.C.

No this isn’t an April Fool’s Joke, Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman announced on April 1 that she has been invited to the White House to discuss building better communities. Mayor Peterman stated that she would be will be heading to the White House this week to attend the event.

This event is geared toward Intermountain West states, consisting of representatives from Utah, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. All gathering to discuss ways to revitalize and rebuild our rural communities.

“As one of twenty-five or so participants, I am particularly honored to represent Helper,” Mayor Peterman shared.

This is just one more thing that Mayor Peterman will be doing to help aid in rebuilding our local economy.

“This is designed as a collaborative event, and I will do my part in speaking up for our rural community as we strive to revitalize and rebuild our economy,” Mayor Peterman concluded.