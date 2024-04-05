Ridge Fitness Center Welcomed to Castle Dale

The former Castle Dale pool has been remodeled and is now Ridge Fitness Center. On Tuesday afternoon, the Emery County Business Chamber (ECBC) announced that they welcomed the business to the community with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

A large portion of the restoration work was completed by Todd and Donn Jeffs, the owners, before a construction crew was hired to complete the filling of the pool. This fitness center is now open to the public, who is welcome to purchase a yearly pass, a six month pass, or pay per month.

The ECBC was joined by Miss Emery royalty and Castle Dale Mayor Danny VanWagoner for the ceremony, also touring the business. The Jeffs encourage everyone to utilize the new facility and improve their health and wellness.

Services provided at Ridge Fitness Center include use of the gym equipment, Rejuvenation Room services, a FIT Health Bar, outpatient therapy and group reservations.

A gym pass will include use of treadmills, hip abduction machines, a stair climber, rowing machine, bench press, weight benches, a squat rack, bench machines, a spin bike, leg extension machine, leg curl machine and more. In the Rejuvenation Room, patrons can find red light therapy, an infrared sauna, steam sauna, tanning and a massage chair.

The upper level of the fitness center features the outpatient therapy services, where most insurance are accepted. A pickleball court is located in the back of the gym, as well as a basketball hoop, and the court may be reserved at the front desk. A large group room is located on the upper level of the center, which may also be reserved and used for parties, business meetings and other group gatherings.

Ridge Fitness Center will be opened daily from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Patrons can reach the center at (435) 381-2462 or text the manager, Blayr, at (435) 749-9049 for more information on memberships.