Helper Middle School Shows Growth in Reading as New Addition Moves Toward Completion

Workmen hang sheetrock near what will be the commons area in the addition that is being constructed at Helper Middle School.

Carbon School District Press Release

Reading is core to everything in education and Helper Middle School is making some very good inroads into helping students achieve in that discipline so they can excel at others.

“Our school-wide goal is to have 65 percent of our students reading at grade level by the end of the year,” said Helper Middle School Principal Robert Bradley. “In sixth grade, we started the year at 32 percent and we are now at 38 percent. In seventh grade, we started at 54 percent and are now at 58 percent, and in eighth grade, we started at 53 percent and are now at 55 percent.”

Helper Middle School can focus on individual students because of its size. The desired gains have not been realized yet, however, as it has been in the past. Educators also know that the most growth in reading levels takes place after the holiday break until the spring. He described that they have seen significant growth among many students who have moved from not proficient to proficient, and the teachers, staff and administration are very proud of them.

“We have three reading intervention classes that students who need the help attend,” he stated. “We want to positively impact students so they have great success in their future. We want them reading on grade level before they leave here.”

The school has instituted a student of the week program as well and Bradley said it has become very successful.

“We put up a soft skill for students to work on each week,” he said. “Last week was gratitude and this coming week it will be kindness. Students nominate those that they see exhibiting those qualities. Then, as a faculty, we meet and select a student of the week from each grade level from those nominations. The students who are selected get a nice gift certificate and we recognize them on our school news program and send a letter to their parents about the award.”

Bradley said there is a new group of clubs that have been formed in the school, including a sewing club, a role playing club and even a sign language club.

“The nice thing this year is that there has been some additional funding to make some of these new things possible,” he explained. “A lot of that money is being taken up by after school tutoring, which has helped us make up some gaps, and a bit of it has gone to these club functions.”

The new addition to the building is moving along very well, including sheetrock, mud and tape. Other parts are still in basic construction, but the roof is on the whole project now. The hopes at one point were to move into the new addition over Christmas break, but partially due to supply chain delays, it appears the transfer of teachers and their materials will take place over spring break instead.

“All the exterior brick is done and the windows should be showing up this month sometime,” he stated. “We have temporary lighting in the gym, which has also been remodeled, because those have not come yet, but things are moving along nicely. We are excited to start teaching in the new building this spring.”