Helper Rams Clean the River Walkway

Starting off the week on a high note, the student government of Helper Middle School (HMS) rolled up their sleeves and took a short trip across the highway to clean up the River Walkway.

Helper Mayor Lenise Peterman gave a big shoutout to the students for putting in the time and effort at the end of their school year to better their city.

“I was super impressed with their work ethic, but more importantly, the manner in which they treated each other – with kindness and respect,” Mayor Peterman stated. “With young leaders such as these I know the future is bright for all of us. Thanks, Ms. Black, for everything!”