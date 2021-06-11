Helper Receives Advice on Mountain View Cemetery

Photo by Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman

Utah State resources met with Helper City on Wednesday morning to assist on finding better ways to care for the Mountain View Cemetery.

Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman announced they will be working closely with this group to improve how the cemetery is being cared for.

“I believe how we care for past citizens speaks to who we are,” said Mayor Peterman. “It’s important to me and I believe, all of Helper.”

At this time, Helper City is gathering information, but they are looking forward to being able to share the information with the community.