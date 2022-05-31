Helper Saturday Vibes a Roaring Good Time

The first themed Helper Saturday Vibes event for the summer took place on Saturday evening, with the fun-packed focus on “Everything Animal.”

Those in attendance were encouraged to dress up, bring their pet or be ready to adopt one as Carbon Cat Rescue and the Castle Valley Animal Rescue were both on site with furry friends available. There was also a pet parade that took place at 7:15 that evening, beginning at Matsuda Acupuncture.

The bar was available for those that came thirsty, with the featured cocktail of the evening being a Raspberry Snake Bite for just $6. Attendees that had a grumbling stomach were in luck as well as there were five food trucks available with a variety of delicious bites. As per usual, the event also featured a plethora of booths and vendors, live entertainment, fun for children and more.

The next Saturday Vibes is slated for June 11, with the theme being “Pride.” Come out and enjoy live entertainment by The Queens of King Street and The Lane Changers.