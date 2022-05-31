Memorial Day Ceremonies Remember Those Who Served

The Memorial Day remembrance ceremonies were conducted throughout Carbon and Emery counties on Monday, May 30. The day began at 8:30 that morning with the Price American Legion Post 3 commencing in Helper City before traveling to each cemetery located in Carbon County, while also including Green River in the conclusion.

Price American Legion Post 3 Commander David Jelin stated that, in 1776, a nation arose from a Declaration of Independence. Three percent of Colonials fought for, and won, independence from a tyrannical king.

“Today, far too many do not stop to recognize these sacrifices of self, family and future,” said Commander Jelin.

He stated that many in the community and across the nation have stopped celebrating Independence Day and, for one reason or another, too many have forgotten that America is where people fled to. America brings freedoms to associate, of speech, freedom to disagree, to move about and more with the U.S. remaining where people flee to.

Commander Jelin spoke on President Abraham Lincoln at the Gettysburg Address, where it was stated that in part, they had joined to dedicate a final resting place for those that gave their life so that the nation might live, which was an altogether fitting and proper thing to be done.

He quoted Abraham Lincoln, “We here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain – that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom – and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

Jelin also reminded all that the day was a day of remembrance, not a happy day of celebration or sales. ” [It’s] not about sales, but about honoring those who were willing to sacrifice so that we have a home where we can enjoy our freedoms.” He continued, “This day has been set aside to honor and remember in gratitude those who have sacrificed for our nation.”

Upon arrival in Green River, community members could see the flag at half mast as well as hundreds of flags decorating the fallen soldiers’ graves. Green River community member Bob Scott built wreaths flanked by American flags for each of the soldiers’ graves buried there. His wife, Judy Scott made small flowers to decorate each and every grave at the Green River cemetery.

At the conclusion of this speech, the Honor Guard rang out a three-gun salute in memory of the fallen and the flag was raised from half mast. Jelin concluded by urging those in attendance at each of the ceremonies to thank someone that had served.

In Emery County, the American Legion Post 39 conducted the Memorial Day services at the Orangeville City cemeteries. Before the rifle salute began, Orangeville City Mayor David Robertson thanked those in attendance for showing respect for those who had served their country and their families.

Post 39 Commander Mack Huntington asked Chaplain Captain Hardman to offer the prayer and then called the officers to attention to present the salute. Following the rifle firings, “Taps” was played by William Frisbee and the company was dismissed.

This ceremony was repeated as Castle Dale City’s Memorial Day activity at the cemetery was also conducted by American Legion Post 39.

Following, the American Legion Post 73 presented the service at the Huntington City Cemetery. Post 73 Commander Ray Quinn invited post Chaplain Livingston to offer a prayer and Auxiliary President Jenny Olsen presented a poem, “In Flanders Field.” Commander Quinn then recited “The Ragged Old Flag.” The rifle salute was followed by “Taps” and the program concluded.