Helper Saturday Vibes Gears Up for Year 2

With its second season rapidly approaching, Helper Saturday Vibes is gaining momentum in 2022. The organization was honored by the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce as one of its community spotlights for February during a luncheon on Thursday.

Allie Farnham, the marketing manager for Helper Saturday Vibes, accepted the recognition and spoke on the organization. Farnham first discussed the upcoming 2022 season, stating that there will be 10 events this year, an increase from just seven in 2021.

These events will run from May to September on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. This year, the time has been changed to 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. to better accommodate the summer heat and feedback from attendees. Between the 10 events, 20 different bands will take to the stage at the Main Street Park.

Farnham also highlighted the inaugural season of Saturday Vibes, explaining that they were able to employ 24 individuals in 2021. In addition, the seven events brought over 7,000 attendees to Helper’s Main Street, meaning more than 1,000 people attended each event.

As the 2022 season approaches, Saturday Vibes is in the process of hiring additional staff to ensure the celebrations are bigger and better than ever. Plans are also underway to bring back crowd favorites, such as a full bar, food vendors, kids’ activities and more.

Members of the community are encouraged to attend the 2022 events and see what the Saturday Vibes team has in store. “We would love to see you there,” Farnham said.

For more information on Saturday Vibes and for updates on upcoming events, follow the organization on Facebook.