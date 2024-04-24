Helper Saturday Vibes Placed in the Community Spotlight

As the Helper Saturday Vibes season for 2024 draws nearer, the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce selected the event as the community spotlight for their April meeting.

Joelle Amaya, Administrative Assistant and Bookkeeper, was joined by Stage Host CJ McManus for the presentation. This year’s nine events will be hosted and the season will be kicked off on May 11, beginning with the Everything Animal theme.

Amaya stated that one of the focuses this year was to incorporate more local bands. Going alongside the local vibe, another theme that is upcoming will be the Helper Splash Day, which will work to involve the community more with the river.

As a community, the hope is to see everyone there. Amaya shared that those along Helper’s Main Street have also been more involved this year and they are sharing in the excitement.

Finally, Amaya and McManus said that the Vibes team is always looking for extra help and anyone that wishes to volunteer can get ahold of them.