Helper Art Workshops Receives Community Stewardship Award for Revitalizing Historic District through Arts and Culture

Preservation Utah Release

Preservation Utah is proud to present Helper Art Workshops with the Legacy Business Community Stewardship Award recognizing its impactful role in the cultural and economic revitalization in Helper’s historic district. The award will be presented on April 25 at the Memorial House in Salt Lake City.

Since 1994, artists Marilou Kundmueller and David Dornan have owned and restored the historic Hotel Utah/Helper Furniture and Hardware Building at 76 S. Main, transforming it into a cornerstone of the community. Helper Workshops has not only preserved the building’s architectural heritage but has fostered a thriving arts scene significantly contributing to Helper’s transition from a coal-reliant economy to a flourishing arts destination.

Under the leadership of Paul Davis, David Dornan, and Marilou Kundmueller, the Helper Art Workshops have become integral to defining Helper as a vibrant art community. The workshops provided artists with affordable lodging and studio spaces, and offer a range of programs that have successfully launched many art careers. In fact, the 2023 Dictionary of Utah Artists states “…the most significant development [in the history of art in Utah] has come from the longtime efforts of Paul Davis and David Dornan in Helper, Utah.” The building’s 20-year renovation project, funded through grants and personal investments, showcases a benchmark in historical restoration along Main Street. The dedication to maintaining the building’s historical integrity while promoting art education and community engagement sets Helper Art Workshops apart as a model for heritage organizations across the nation.

Looking to the future, the Helper Art Workshops remains committed to expanding their educational offerings and community partnerships in supporting both visual and visiting performing arts. These initiatives aim to further cement Helper’s status as a key cultural hub. The Helper Art Workshops invite community members and visitors to explore the building and art experience they offer. As they ramp up workshop services post COVID, the building currently houses a classroom, artist studio space, and the Kt Gallery on the main floor. For their remarkable dedication to enhancing Helper’s cultural heritage and fostering artistic vitality the Helper Workshops team are truly deserving recipients of the Legacy Business Community Stewardship Award from Preservation Utah. Their visionary mentorship and unwavering commitment to utilizing this historic space have become a pillar to the Utah art community. Their collective efforts stand as an inspiring example of the significant influence that preservation initiatives can have on revitalizing and enriching local communities.

About Preservation Utah: Preservation Utah is a non-profit organization dedicated to keeping the past alive, not only for preservation, but to inspire and provoke a more creative present and sustainable future.