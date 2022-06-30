Helper Stays Hot Against Roosevelt

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Merchants welcomed Roosevelt to Helper on Tuesday for a doubleheader. The home crowd was energized early after the Merchants jumped out in front. Up 8-1 after two innings of play, Helper cruised onto a 10-5 victory.

Chet Anderson went 2-3 with three runs scored and an RBI while Quade Henrie, Jacob Vasquez and Camden Wilson also drove home one runner apiece. On the mound, Dallin O’Neil picked up the win. He struck out four batters through three innings and gave up three earned runs. Jordan Wright closed it out, giving up two runs, one earned, in four innings.

Roosevelt was quick to the punch in the night cap. The visitors led off the contest with a double and later scored to take a one-run lead. Helper pulled even in the bottom half and then rattled off five unanswered runs. Jordan Fossat settled down after giving up the leadoff double and finished with 11 strikeouts in five and two thirds innings of pitching. He gave up one run on four hits and three walks in that span.

Anderson pitched the final inning and a third without giving up a hit. He struck out two batters while walking one. Wilson and Vasquez again came through with another RBI while Rylan Hart and Derek Robison also brought home a runner in the 6-1 win.

After a brief break, the Merchants will resume their season at a tournament in Uintah on July 7.