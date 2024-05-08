High School Rodeo Season Almost Over for 2023-2024

By Julie Johansen

The Wasatch Equestrian Park in Heber City was the venue for the high school rodeos over the weekend of May 3 and May 4.This was the next-to-last rodeo for the athletes to qualify or pick up additional points towards state, so the pressure was on the rodeo athletes from both Carbon and Emery Rodeo Teams. The Wasatch Rodeo Team was hosting the two day event.

For the Emery team, Garek Bennett was sixth in bareback riding, Charity Greenhalgh earned fourth in barrels and ninth in goat tying, Kamz Rich received fourth in bulls, Graycee Mills, Ryleigh Allred and Gracie Huntington were fourth, fifth and tenth, respectively in breakaway, and Monty Christiansen won the Reining Cow and placed second in saddle broncs. In the shooting sports, Wyatt Fox was second both days, Ryter Ekker was third and fifth and Cody Howard took ninth in the rifle shoot.

The Carbon team members in the top ten were Ean Ellis, fourth in tie down roping and seventh in team roping with his partner Trey Stembridge, while Kanyon Mills was eighth in tie down and third in team roping with his partner Ejay Duke. Madisen Donathan placed tenth in barrels. In the shooting sports, Hayden Tonc was fourth and tenth in the rifle shoot and Shalako Gunter tied for first in the trap shoot.

On May 10 and 11, the rodeo trail heads toward Delta for the last qualifying rodeos of the season.