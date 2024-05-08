REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL – CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT

​Carbon School District is now accepting proposals for qualified contractors to provide paving, crack seal, seal coat and asphalt pavement marking services for 2024-2025 construction.

Submit detailed proposals by May 27, 2024. Evaluation based on quality, cost, timeline, experience, and references. Selected vendors must provide insurance and bonding.

For full RFP including submittal instructions contact

CSD Facilities and Maintenance Department:

Phone: 435-637-1732

Email: berryman@carbonschools.org

Contact: Wendy Berryman

Published in the ETV Newspaper May 8 and May 15, 2024.