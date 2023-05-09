High School Rodeo Season Nears the End

By Julie Johansen

The high school rodeos of the past weekend were held in Wasatch County. The Wasatch High School Rodeo Team sponsored the three-day event.

Cutting and reining cow horse began on Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Probst Arena in Wallsburg. Light rifle shooting was at the Kamas Valley Gun Club and the trap shoot took place at the Heber Valley Gun Club on Friday. The other arena events took place at the Wasatch Events Center arenas on Friday and Saturday.

This was the second-to-last chance for rodeo athletes to qualify or pick up needed points for state finals coming the first week in June. Next weekend, the rodeos will be in Delta, hosted by the West Millard Rodeo Team.

Top placers for the Carbon rodeo team were Kaden Donathan with a sixth and ninth place in the steer wrestling. Ean Ellis earned sixth in tie down roping and Maddison Nielson finished 10th in barrels. Kashley Rhodes placed fourth and ninth in the rifle shoot while Shalako Gunter tied for second and placed ninth in the trap shoot.

Emery team members also gathered points at the Wasatch Rodeos, including Will Jeffs, who placed fifth both days in steer wrestling. Dalton Allred was first in bulls on Saturday while Megan Zunich ran the barrels fast enough for seventh. Shaynee Fox, Charity Greenhalgh and Kinlie Jensen tied goats, placing seventh, eighth and ninth, respectively.

Spartan Monty Christiansen placed fourth in the reining cow horse judged event. In the shooting sports, Ryter Ekker was second and third, Kyle (Will) Ekker was fifth and seventh, and Braylea Conover took ninth in light rifle.