Episcopal Church in Utah Convention Hosted in Price

The Episcopal Church in Utah Convention was hosted at Ascension St. Matthew’s in Price in April, representing 22 congregations between Logan and Page, Arizona.

This marked the 118th convention of the church in Utah, which was established in 1867. Craig Wirth, Communications Director for the Episcopal Diocese of Utah, stated that the Price location is significant in history as Carbon and Emery counties were vital to the growth of the early church.

This was due to early priests giving priority to serving railroad workers and miners. At one time, there were churches in Castle Gate, Kenilworth, Standardville, Helper, East Carbon and Price. Wirth explained that the current Ascension St. Matthew’s serves as a combination of the old location in Price and the former Ascension Lutheran Church.

The two-day convention this year was the first one under the direction of the new Bishop, Rt. Rev. Phyllis Spiegel, who became Bishop of the Diocese in September of 2022.

Wirth stated that, in addition to the business of running a church, the convention featured outreach workshops, ministry and speeches, such as “Sowing Seeds, Rooted in Jesus and Justice.”

“As part of the appreciation for our convention setting at the church on Homestead Blvd., the youth of the diocese offered packets of area wildflower seeds to the wider neighborhood of the church,” said Wirth.

He then explained, “A highlight of the convention was an ecumenical service of prayer and song that was held at the fairgrounds.” Wirth shared that Bishop Spiegel was honored to have brothers and sisters from several faith traditions attend the outdoor service.

“The convention reaffirmed the diocesan commitment that churches be places of outreach and inclusive in nature in who our clerics and lay ministers reach. It was a joy to gather in Price,” concluded Wirth.