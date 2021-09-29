High School Rodeo Takes a Break Until Dixie 6

By Julie Johansen

Last weekend, the Emery rodeo team competed at Panguitch and Cedar City. These were preference rodeos, so team members were scattered between the two arenas.

It was a big weekend for Byron Christiansen, who won both the saddle bronc and barebacks at the Panguitch Rodeo. In the timed event arenas, Ryleigh Allred placed second at both rodeos in barrel racing. Kinlie Jensen was third and eighth in goat tying and 10th in the breakaway roping, while Shaynee Fox was 10th at Panguitch in goat tying. Also at Panguitch, Abbie McElprang earned sixth in the breakaway roping. Blake Olsen and Will Jeffs captured 10th place in Cedar for team roping.

In the shooting sports, Ryter Ekker was third and fifth in the light rifle as well as seventh and eighth in the trap shooting. In the junior high shooting, Wyatt Fox took second and third, while Kyle Ekker finished fourth at both shoots. Hayden Tonc earned fifth and sixth, while Cody Howard took 10th at both shoots.

These were the last two fall rodeos and team members will take a break now until the Dixie 6 starts early in November.