O’Ville of Cleveland Opens its Doors to the Emery County Historical Society

Emery County Historical Society Press Release

Owen Olsen and his wife Jeanie hosted the Emery County Historical Society at O’Ville in Cleveland, Utah on Sept. 23.

O’ville had its beginnings when Owen acquired “Jasper,” the little red fire truck. Then, the fire house was built to protect it from the elements. With ensuing years and a great deal of hard work, Owen rescued numerous derelict and forgotten buildings in and around Emery County. Gradually, he has rebuilt a village from the past and furnished it with numerous pieces of vintage furniture and historical artifacts. He has purchased or collected many of these items himself, including a copy of a homestead deed signed by Grover Cleveland. However, Olsen has sometimes found something left at the site, donated anonymously to make the village come alive. Years ago, the Olsen’s served a mission to the Navajos in New Mexico, leaving the tack hanging outside one of the cabins. They were amazed that it was all there when they returned; a testimonial of the good, honest people in our area.

Owen and Jeanie led two tour groups, and society members learned much about the history of the buildings and heard interesting, sometimes touching stories of the families who built, lived and loved in these dwellings from the late 1800s into the early 1900s. Structures are decorated as family dwellings, a general store, town marshal’s office complete with jail cell, blacksmith’s shop, schoolhouse with bell atop and even a dentist’s office.

A Navajo Hogan is currently being constructed as well as two more buildings on the east. Along the walkway by the village is a diverse collection of vintage farm equipment. Olsen gives credit to donors on metal plaques attached to the equipment. Among these donations was a sizable collection from Kurt Brasher.

Jeanie pointed out that two of the log buildings were moved to the site in one piece. The rest were carefully disassembled and reconstructed where they stand today. Each structure has its own history book, complete with photographs and information of known builders and occupants, how it was originally found, and the process to move and reconstruct it at O’ville. Owen has put a great deal work into the buildings, adding roofs, floors, and strengthening and chinking the structures, even adding a summer kitchen to one of the earlier acquisitions. They will last many more decades, tribute to the hardy settlers who built up our area.

The Olsen’s have hosted school groups from both Carbon and Emery counties at O’Ville to teach our students about their Emery County heritage.

Toward dusk, Olsen invited several guests to join him in a ride down Main Street in his Model A “flivver.” Of the experience, Evelyn Huntsman said, “It was the noisiest, awesome and most unforgettable ride I’ve had.”

In the meantime, the rest of the group made its way to the city park in more modern conveyances. There, members enjoyed a hot dog BBQ potluck, the lovely cool evening and good company.

Many thanks to the Olsen’s for our fall field trip. We congratulate them both on all they have done to preserve our Emery County past!

Come join the Emery County Historical Society at its next meeting Oct. 28. The guest speaker will be Kent Powell, “The Next Time We Strike,” with music by Ann Murdock. See you then!