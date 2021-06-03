Highway Six Re-Opens in Both Directions Despite Bear Fire

On Friday evening, it was reported that Highway 6 has re-opened in both directions through the area that is still impacted by the Bear Fire.

Pilot cars are being used in both directions for public and firefighter safety and it is cautioned that drivers should expect delays. Rock falls through the area will continue to take place and firefighters are working diligently along the road.

Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman shared that the lower ground burns that are being witnessed by many citizens are controlled burns that have been created to create barriers to inhibit the fire coming down into structures.

“Please stay calm as these are hot shot experts and these steps are meant to proactively manage the fire and keep it away from us,” Mayor Peterman explained.

Those that will be traveling at this time are being urged to use caution, follow the pilot vehicles and pay attention to the road as crews continue to work to control the blaze.