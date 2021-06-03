Highway 6 Opened to One Lane of Traffic as Bear Fire is Battled

The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) released updated information on Highway 6 pertaining to the Bear Fire. The fire, which is located about four miles northwest of Helper, has caused temporary closures in the canyon.

However, burning operations have continued on the fire. Beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, traffic on Highway 6 from the north end of Helper to the Highway 191 turn off is down to one lane of traffic with pilot cars.

The CCSO cautioned travelers to expect delays as the operations happen along the highway.