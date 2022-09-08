Hiking is My Therapy Conquers August Trails

The “Hiking Is My Therapy” fundraiser continued through August, with Corner Canyon and Second Water being traversed this time around.

The six charities that are benefitting from the fundraising event include Second Chance Wildlife, Carbon Caring for Kids, the Carbon/Emery Children’s Justice Center, the HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery and Grand Counties, Fuel Cards for Cancer Patients, and The Cure Starts Now.

Those that wish to obtain further information regarding the event or make a donation may contact Kathy Sherman at the Price City Public Works Complex, located at 432 West 600 South. Sherman can also be reached at (435) 637-5010 or kathys@priceutah.net.