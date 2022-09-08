Spartans Bring Out Brooms Against Templars

MenuMenu

Manti entered the Spartan Center on Tuesday night to face Emery. The visitors jumped out in front early, before the Spartans battled back. Emery was down 8-2 in the first set before they went on a mini 12-6 run to tie it up at 14.

The Spartans continued their ferocious attack and went onto take the first set 25-18. In other words, Emery closed off the first set with a 23-10 thumping.

The Templars brought the fight back to the Spartans in the second, but Emery was not to be denied. The Spartans once again overcame a deficit to take the second set 25-22. In the third, Emery continued on its warpath with a 25-18 win to sweep the Templars 3-0.

Up next, Emery (6-6) will remain at home to play Juab (5-7) on Thursday.
